IsiZulu ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ to play throughout festive

Local favourite SpongeBob SquarePants, the isiZulu version, has been confirmed to be ready to air between December and January on NickToons.

It was first introduced in a one episode broadcast on July 14 as part of celebrating Nickelodeon’s 40th birthday. Now the series is expected to debut on December 5.

Paramount Africa’s senior vice president and general manager, Monde Twala, said the cartoon was meant to promote and preserve local language through pop-culture.

He said pop-culture contributes to the promotion of African language and culture, as such, the show is aimed at celebrating Ubuntu.

“Through Nickelodeon Africa’s dubbing of SpongeBob SquarePants into isiZulu we are unleashing the power of content; unleashing the value, impact and emotion of an already iconic piece of content. In so doing, we allow our children to see and hear themselves in the characters they have grown to love.

“We couldn’t just choose any show to achieve our mission of cultural impact and better representation on our channel; we had to choose the best. SpongeBob SquarePants has earned his striped and this isiZulu series aims to preserve local language base and reach for new audiences,” says Twala.

