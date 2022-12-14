‘It was an amazing yet dark story’ – Cornet Mamabolo

Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo joined 1 Magic’s telenovela The River after taking a break in October 2021 from the SABC weekday drama to focus more on his insurance business venture.

Mamabolo bowed out of the telenovela after playing the role of a serial killer. Taking to social media the actor reflected on his character and how it challenged him as an artist.

He added that he felt blessed to have told an amazing but yet dark story and was happy to be a child again and bring the character to life.

“Lerumo was that role that I knew I had to fall in love with in order for the audience to genuinely hate. It’s one of those roles that if the audience really love you for it then it simply means you have done a bad job as an actor. It’s a role that is exciting for an actor but distasteful for the audience,” he wrote.

Mamabolo said he was also grateful to the production company, the directors that helped him with choices for the role, and the amazing thespians that made it easy for him to understand the world of the show.

Also Read: Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo re-emerges in The River

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author