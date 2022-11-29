Jacaranda, Kaya shine at 12th annual Radio Awards

Jacaranda FM walked away with four awards at the 12th annual Radio Awards held in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Martin Bester and his team took home the best breakfast show award for the second time in a row.

“This is an absolute honour and a great feeling to get this acknowledgement from my peers and our listeners [our morning family as we call them],” said Martin Bester.

“My job is made so much easier by a fantastic production team and wonderful content to work with. Everyone on my team, especially our listeners, make this show so special. I’m so grateful, I’m so humbled!”

The station was also named “the Angel headquarters of South Africa” for its charity work. Bester and his team also won the best commercial radio innovation.

“When it comes to innovation, we are so proud of the ideas and creativity we come up with, like our own kids band, the 942s. Our listeners helped us put the band together by choosing the members and name.

“We then went on to record a single with them that shot to the SA top 20. During a time when kids needed motivation and entertainment during lockdown, innovation helped us connect again. We read the room well, and I’m sure we’ll use innovation to connect when the next challenge comes around.” he said.

Kaya FM also took home a number of awards including the best business and finance show which was won by Gugulethu Mfuphi. Juliet Joseph won an award for best traffic presenter and the award for best music show was won by DJ Keyez. The Kaya Drive team walked away with best content producer.

Kaya FM shared on social media: “Tonight on the award-winning #kayabiz with @gugumfuphi.”

Tonight on the award-winning #KAYABiz with @gugumfuphi, we speak to Ramasela Ganda, CEO of Barloworld’s car-rental business, Zeda on the expected R4.5B valuation when it lists on JSE At 18:45 on #WealthCreation we’ll look at how to buy life insurance as a self employed worker. pic.twitter.com/o3AsimIwYp — On the street. On the air. (@KayaOnAir) November 28, 2022

Radio station 947 scooped the station of the year award.

The radio station boasts personalities including Thando Thabethe, Hulisani Ravele, Frankie du Toit and many others. Its Top 40 show on Saturday, presented by Zweli Mbhele, won an award for best music show.

Mark Pilgrim, who is battling cancer and has had a long hospital stay recently, came out on top and bagged an award for best weekend radio show on Hot 1027 FM, for which he received a standing ovation.

