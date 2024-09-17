Janet Jackson cancels her DStv Delicious festival performance

American singer and songwriter Janet Damita Jackson will not be able to headline the DStv Delicious festival this coming weekend. Jackson will not be able to come to South Africa due to the passing of her brother Tito Jackson.

Jackson’s brother passed away on Sunday and has had to cancel her performance to be with her family.

“Management is making plans to come back next year. And Janet also wishes to thank all her South African fans for the warm and heart felt support she is receiving at this difficult time,” reads the statement.

The late Michael Jackson’s younger sister has sold over 100 million records over her illustrious career. She is known for her innovative, socially conscious and sexually provocative records and elaborate stage performances.

Jill Scott to headline festival

Another American singer who will headline the festival is Jill Scott. The soul sensation started her career as a spoken word artist, appearing at live poetry readings with her work.

DStv Delicious festival will be expanding its focus. It will highlight not only outstanding food and music, but also art and fashion. Now in its 11th year of making enduring memories, it will also feature a special performance. This will be to honour the greats from the music industry.

The 30 Years of Creative Freedom-themed show on Saturday will feature performances by Boom Shaka, Cassper Nyovest and Focalistic. Also Khuli Chana, Maggz, Morafe, Okmalumkoolkat, Reason, Robot Boii and Touchline. Mzwakhe Mbuli SNR, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Jesse Clegg, Zolani Mahola as well as more artists to be announced soon.

Saturday’s line-up will also consist of Thandiswa Mazwai. The pioneer of electronic dance music scene in South Africa, G-Force on the decks is also on the line-up. Legends Live by Oskido, a newly crafted DJ set with a live band will warm up the crowd. This will bring the crowd to fever pitch in the evening.

