Kamo Mphela secures front seat at 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices

Amapiano artist and dancer Kamo Mphela is one of next year’s #YouTubeBlack Voices artists, according to YouTube, which announced on Tuesday that it will intensify efforts to support creators and the creative economy on the continent.

The initiative, which is in its third year, is a follow-up to a global, multi-year commitment made in 2020 to uplift and grow black creators, artists, songwriters and producers on the platform.

Forty creators from Africa will form a part of the 135 #YouTubeBlack Voices creators selected globally.

Alex Okosi, managing director: emerging markets, YouTube EMEA, said: “We are excited about the creators, musical artists, and producers from Africa joining others from across the world in the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices fund.

“The initiative is dedicated to equipping up-and-coming black creators and artists with the resources to succeed on our platform.”

The artists, songwriters and producers joining the #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2023 will be required to set goals, develop a content strategy and engage with fans on YouTube with the assistance of a YouTube partner manager.

They will also get a chance to network with other creatives included in the #YouTubeBlack Voices fund.

“We are seriously interested in the growth of the creative community in Africa. For the creators, artists, songwriters and producers that will be joining this third cohort, we will go beyond the initial training to measure our success with them over a long-term period, thereby ensuring that they achieve sustained success,” said Okosi.

