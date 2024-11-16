Katleho Moleko is ready to showcase his many talents in the US

Katleho Moleko, a 20-year-old multitalented actor and model, is preparing to take on the world and showcase his talents in New York, US.

Moleko has been invited to the International Model and Talent Association (IMTA) convention to refine his craft. He said he discovered his talent at a young age through a love for singing and acting.

The vibrant youngster studied drama in high school, which helped him refine his skills. With support from family and friends, he realised that he could turn his passion into a career.

He is skilled in acting, modelling, and singing, and will join artists from around the globe in a bid to gain exposure. To also connect with industry professionals.

Impressed international scouts

This comes after his performance at the International Arts and Talent Showcase (IATS) earlier this year. It was there that he impressed international scouts.

Speaking to Sunday World Moleko said he needs funding to help with expenses such as registration, flights and accommodation.

“I have just begun the process of securing funding for IMTA. And while I do not have contributions in place yet, I am actively working on building partnerships and exploring potential sources of support,” said Moleko

He said he has tried to reach out to the Department of Sports Arts and Culture. Bu he was informed that they only offer touring ventures via the Mzansi Golden Economy programme.

“It is only for registered Non-Government Organisations. I asked about alternative ways of getting funded by the department. And I was told to register a company and nothing further. I reached out to the national government because I was unable to reach the Free State government.”

Gain exposure to international opportunities, collaborate with diverse talent

He said as an artist he hopes to use to use IMTA abroad to expand his network. To also gain exposure to international opportunities and collaborate with diverse talent.

“I am also aiming to grow as an artist in South Africa. To gain recognition here, and be signed by an international agency. Ultimately, I want to develop my craft, reach new audiences, and build a global presence.”

