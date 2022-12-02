Kevin Hart’s comedy show tickets don’t come cheap

Big Concerts announced on Thursday that due to public demand a second show has been added to American comedian Kevin Hart’s Reality Check Tour in February next year.

Show days now include Friday 17 February 2023 and Saturday 18 February 2023.

Ticket sales opened officially on Friday morning, but the steep prices raised eyebrows in terms of affordability.

Standard tickets start at a whopping R910 with the wheelchair accessibility priced at R680. The rest of the tickets range from R1 360 to R2 215.

The platinum tickets cost between R2 500 to R4 000. The ‘Kevin Hart Premium Ticket package’ is R5 050. For those who can really afford it, the ‘Gold VIP ticket’ costs R12 995 and has similar exclusive access which includes an invitation to the pre-show Kevin Hart VIP lounge. This particular ticket is located in the first five rows, but the highest-priced ticket costs a ridiculous R17 820.

