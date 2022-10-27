Major League DJz looking for the next big hitmaker

The Major League DJz, Bandile and Banele Mbere, in collaboration with Remy Martin are in search of the next big hitmaker who will get an opportunity to perform in Dubai.

Remy Producers’ second installment of the competition offers the winner an opportunity to be one of Mzansi’s biggest beatmakers. This comes months after the Major League DJz signed their global record label deal with Atlantic Records.

Speaking on behalf of Rémy Martin South Africa, Jerome Adonis said music is a part of the DNA of South Africans and noted that there are many youngsters who aspire to make it big, but do not have the opportunity to do so.

“This competition offers our aspiring artists the opportunity to be recognised and be mentored into seasoned producers. We are very proud that Major League DJz have agreed to partner with us to search for our hidden gems,” said Adonis.

The music competition will pair renowned producers with aspiring artists and give them a foot into the industry. Before heading over to Dubai, the competitors will be mentored by Major League DJz and other industry experts, award-winning producers, record labels, marketing and artist managers at a weekend boot camp.

Major League DJz said they are extremely grateful to have been chosen to work on the project. “It gives us a platform to be a part of South African music history, enabling us to mould the next best thing in music production,” said the duo.

“We work with so many producers, but we are looking for one that stands out as an individual, one that will give us a unique sound that will either keep us on the dance floor for as long as possible or keep it [the song] on repeat in our cars.”

