Mampintsha’s ‘Ngeke’ or ‘Sete’ by K.O for song of 2022?

Mzansi’s musicians have been dishing out hit after hit in 2022, making it difficult to choose who the song of the year gong will go to.

And with the recent death of Big Nuz star, Mampintsha, there’s a huge call for Ngeke, the Gqom group’s new track, to take the crown.

But K.O, featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie, had also created magic with their hit-song Sete, which took music platforms by storm and claimed the number one spot on Spotify and Radio Monitor for nine consecutive weeks.

The popular song was released on 19 August and received gold status five days after its debut. The song has since been certified double platinum status, receiving both honours in September and has won three awards at the South African Hip Hop Awards in categories including Best Video, Best Collaboration and Song of the Year.

Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, known by her stage name Makhadzi, from Ha-Mashamba in Limpopo, has also cemented her mark in the music space. This time she went down memory lane and drew inspiration from the music she grew up on. She and Papa Penny collaborated on Milandu Bhe, a leading single for her album titled African Queen 2.0, which is now nearing two million views on YouTube since its 3 November release date.

That is not the only track that might win Makhadzi song of the year. She also featured Big Zulu on hit-track Zwafhela Zwofhela, and if it carries the same hype until the voting deadline, the dance sounds queen might just celebrate being the best of 2022.

Afrotainment boss Dj Tira also had to make a mark just to remind everyone that the Durban Gqom sound still exists. Sikilidi is definitely up for song of the year contender.

Hamba Wena by Deep London featuring Boohle, released in August, continues to light up dance floors around the country, with its signature dance moves and dance challenge that’s taking South Africans by storm. As of early December, the song was sitting at number three on the most Shazam’d songs in South Africa, number one on Spotify’s most amapiano songs, has garnered 29.5-million views on TikTok, 800 000 views on YouTube, and more than 100 000 streams on Apple Music.

TikTok went crazy with the Umlando challenge, and the hype has not subsided even after winning Viral Song of the Year at the 2022 South African Music Awards. The song by Toss featuring Mdoover was made famous by the hip gyrating dance moves, mostly by gents shaking their touche on top of tables and walls – it brought much joy after the crippling Covid-19 restrictions around the world.

Amapiano also came through via songs like Ba Straata by DJ Maphorisa and Visca. It surpassed two million views on YouTube since it was released on 14 October.

TOP 10 SONG OF THE YEAR CONTENDERS

KO featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie – Sete Makhadzi featuring Papa Penny – Milandu Bhe Makhadzi featuring Big Zulu – Zwafhela Zwofhela DJ Tira featuring General C’mamane – Swikilidi Toss featuring Mdoover – Umlando DJ Maphorisa and Visca – Ba Straata Myztro – Tobetsa Master KG featuring Nkosazana Daughter – Dali Nguwe AKA and Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade) Deep London featuring Boohle – Hamba Wena

