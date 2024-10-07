Mom proud after daughter Zoalise crowned Miss SA World

Lizelle Jansen van Rensburg, the mother of the reigning queen, Miss World SA 2024, Zoalise Jansen van Rensburg, 18, is extremely proud of her daughter.

Zoalise was announced as the winner of Miss World SA at the weekend. The elite event was held in Sun City, in the North West.

Zoalise has always been a unique girl, according to her mother, who spoke to Sunday World.

“She’s always been special, and today she made me very proud. She always does, from the day she was born,” said Lizelle.

“She’s a blessing in my life, and I think she deserved to win. She worked hard, and she was dedicated to it. I can’t wait for the journey that awaits her.”

Read more:

10 formidable contestants for Miss World SA announced

Actress Rea Malatji to head Miss World SA’s panel of judges

Lizelle said she has always been there for her daughter. “I was always ready to listen to her,” she said.

Following her victory, Zoalise said: “I grew up with a single mother, and when life got tough, we had each other to lean on.

“I’d like each and every young person out there to know that asking for help is your greatest strength and not a weakness.

“I am the living testimony that the art of achieving what you desire starts with a will to never give up.”

Zoalise, who hails from Pretoria, is a digital and marketing executive at Scuderia, Ferrari South Africa. She will represent South Africa at the 72nd Miss World pageant in February.

“I believe that I have the qualities to bring back the 4th blue [Miss World] crown for and to South Africa,” she said.

“That crown is my biggest ambition because it is a vessel for change, and that in itself holds so much power.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content