Mzansi and Naija collide in new ‘Big Brother Titans’ edition

MultiChoice and DStv have announced a new season of the Big Brother franchise, Big Brother Titans, which will commence on January 15.

Big Brother Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka and BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will co-host the debut season. The special edition of this Big Brother franchise will feature housemates from both South Africa and Nigeria in one house, playing the game for the ultimate prize of $100 000 (R1.7-million).

Executive head of programming: M-Net channels, Nomsa Philiso, said the Big Brother Titans edition will run until April. She added that with the merging of the two countries, MultiChoice hopes to showcase cultural exchanges and the excellence of the countries.

“Big Brother Titans is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show. This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena, BB Mzansi and BBNaija,” Philiso said.

“We are bringing housemates from two giant nations, South Africa and Nigeria, under one roof, to give entertainment to audiences across the continent with a show of intense drama like never before. It promises an abundance of South African and Nigerian swag, banter, romance, and everything in between.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author