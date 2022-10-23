New Maskandi drama on the cards

A new Maskandi drama series, uZulu no Mhlaba, is coming to screens as a Sunday prime-time entertainment show.

The show features Ayanda Borotho, Ernest Ndlovu, Nothando Ngcobo and Maskandi star Ihhashi Elimhlophe.

The storyline is based on exploring the culture and love for the Zulu favourite and South African original music genre, Maskandi. It follows two generations of musicians challenging each other and their passion for the genre.

Zulu, played by Aphiwe Bengu and Mhlaba, played by Ntokozo Vilakazi, are seen in rivalry as they inherit a feud by their fathers, the past generation.

M-Net local entertainment channels director, Shirley Adonisi, said: “We always try and push the envelope with our content, and we are excited to see how it performs, and if the viewers will resonate with it.”

UZulu no Mhlaba will make its TV debut on Mzansi Magic on October 30 at 8pm.

