People living with disabilities shine in Zakhele Mabena’s production

Naledi Theatre Awards winner Zakhele Mabena has opened up the industry with an inspirational theatre production featuring artists who are living with disabilities.

Lifted – Let the Blind Sing music production stars nine blind males and two females with disabilities. It is currently showing at the Annual music festival Mansi Fela at the South African State Theatre until December 18.

Mabena has also produced Marikana the Musical, Shaka Zulu, The Gaping Wound, Isambulo the musical, Mabena believes that opportunities should be available for all artists.

“It is about time that productions that are inclusive of artists with disabilities are showcased on the big stages. It should not be a matter of pity or compulsion, but rather an intentional process to change the status quo of the music industry in relation to artists with disabilities,” said Mabena.

“Because of the past two years where artists had to live with Covid-19 restrictions and could not perform many used busking as a way of making a living.

“We evidently see it in many street corners in and around the city. Those who are living with disabilities and depend on busking on the street corners should also have access to mainstream ways of performing.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author