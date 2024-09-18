ProVerb thrilled to host Miss World South Africa 2024

Metro FM and former Idols presenter Tebogo Thekisho, popularly known as ProVerb, is ecstatic after he was announced as the host of Miss World South Africa 2024.

The Miss World South Africa pageant will be held at Sun City, Pilanesberg, in the North West, on October 5.

Taking to social media, ProVerb expressed his gratitude and excitement ahead of the beauty pageant.

“Honoured, humbled, and beyond excited to officially announce that I will be your host for Miss World South Africa,” he wrote.

Resilience of incredible women

“This journey celebrates the power, grace, and resilience of incredible women who embody beauty with purpose.

“To stand on this stage is a privilege and I cannot wait to witness our next queen.”

Carol Bouwer, the licence holder of the Miss World South Africa and president of Miss World South Africa, said that she was excited about the pageant’s second edition.

“The finalists are just sublime, and we wish them all success as we know they are primed to be successful leaders of the future,” said Bouwer.

According to Bouwer, the winner of the pageant will represent South Africa at the Miss World finals in February 2025.

The top 10 finalists for this year’s competition are:

Nande Mabala, 26, a model, social and media entrepreneur from Cape Town, Western Cape;

Lynique Odendaal, 22, a music therapist from Wonderboom, Pretoria, Gauteng;

Tshiamo Setlhare, 26, an occupational therapist from Mahikeng, North West;

Neo Nkhumane, 22, a communications lecturer at North-West University;

Ximiyeto Makhubele, 21, a tech developer from Giyani, Limpopo;

Romanda Hombir, 25, a clinical audiologist from Gauteng;

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, 18, a digital and marketing executive from Pretoria, Gauteng;

Amber Marais, 22, from Bloemfontein, Free State;

Thembelihle Mnguni, a 25-year-old model and electrical engineering student from KwaZulu-Natal; and

Jesmika Singh, 25, a University of Cape Town masters student from Kwazulu-Natal.

Also Read: ProVerb thanks dad for giving him freedom to explore, grow

Stage is set for Miss World SA in Sun City next month

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content