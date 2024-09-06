‘Queendom’ is back on screen, as new women boxing series debuts

BET’s telenovela Queendom is making a return after it was canned due to actors not being paid on time. In July, Sunday World reported that Executive producer and Clive Morris Production boss Clive Morris assured actors that they would “be paid their salaries soon”.

However shortly after that, viewers were cut short of the telenovela. This as it stopped playing after the crew and actors were not paid on time.

The BET channel has now announced that Queendom will be back on screens on September 23 2024 at 6.30pm.

Riveting content in store

Viewers can expect a royal showdown as Prince Andile finally confronts his brother, King Banzi, about the throne. Tholakele faces a life-changing decision. This while fan favourite Ntando, now aware of her royal bloodline, grapples with some tough choices, especially regarding her brewing love triangle.

Linda Mtoba, lead actress on Queendom, shared her excitement.

“I am thrilled that Queendom is returning to screens this September. It’s taking the drama and intrigue to a whole new level. And I cannot wait for fans to see how these powerful storylines unfold.”

She added that playing Ntando has been an incredible journey. And she is excited for viewers to see her step into her royal identity. As she navigates the complexities that come with the identity.

Meanwhile, BET will introduce Pound 4 Pound. It is a 13-part drama series that explores the high-stakes world of women’s boxing in Africa. It delivers a powerful narrative of resilience, empowerment, and the pursuit of greatness.

New female boxing series

Enhle Mbali Mlothswa will portray Lindiwe Mkhwanazi. She is a passionate advocate for women’s boxing and the COO of the South African Boxing Federation.

“Taking on the role of Lindiwe Mkhwanazi has been an incredibly empowering experience for me. Pound 4 Pound is a story that breaks the mould. It challenges the ceiling of what female potential is perceived to be in society, proving that it is truly limitless. I hope this story resonates with viewers and sparks conversations about the power of resilience. As well as the boundless strength of women,” said Mlotshwa.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM Paramount Africa & Lead BET International, expressed his joy.

“This September, BET continues to honour and celebrate the power of women with stories that inspire our audiences. Queendom and Pound 4 Pound both capture the spirit of female empowerment, each in their unique way. We are proud to bring these compelling narratives to Africa. Local content is an important pillar for our audiences. And we are committed to meeting this demand with impactful storytelling that resonates on a global scale.”

