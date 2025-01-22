R&B soul crooner Kem announces return to South Africa

Award-winning American R&B soul singer-songwriter and producer Kim Lamont Owens, professionally known as Kem, will be making a return to South Africa in May.

Kem is set to perform live in South Africa for two unforgettable nights. The highly anticipated concerts will take place on May 30 and 31 at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria.

Smooth vocals, timeless hits

Kem is well known for his smooth vocals and timeless hits. He has built a legendary career that spans over two decades.

His musical journey began as a coping mechanism and evolved into a profound form of expression.

Often likened to the giants of Motown such as Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Al Jarreau and Marvin Gaye, his sound embodies a captivating blend of soulful melodies and compelling storytelling.

His critically acclaimed albums include Kemistry, Intimacy, and Promise to Love. They have earned him multiple Grammy nominations, chart-topping singles, and a dedicated global fan base. Songs like Love Calls, I Can’t Stop Loving You and Lie to Me have cemented his place as one of the most beloved voices in modern soul music.

His previous performances in South Africa at the Big Top Arena Carnival City in 2014, left audiences captivated. His fans were mesmerised by his soulful sound and magnetic stage presence.

Memoir a glimpse into his life

In April 2023, Kem shared his life story through his best-selling memoir. Titled Share My Life, A Journey of Love, Faith, and Redemption, it was co-authored with David Ritz.

The book offered an intimate glimpse into his tumultuous journey of life and music. It illustrates how music became his sanctuary amidst life’s challenges.

Speaking about his upcoming visit, Kem shared his excitement: “I am thrilled to be coming back to South Africa. The warmth and passion of South African fans are unparalleled. And I cannot wait to share these special nights with you. Expect an evening filled with love, soul, and timeless music that connects us all.”

