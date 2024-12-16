SA media lifting Chris Brown up, dethroning gospel – Bushiri

Controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has slammed the South African media for picking the side of “evil”.

This comes after the two-day sold-out Chris Brown shows, which have been on the tip of everyone’s tongue since the weekend.

A bunch of weirdos

In a now deleted Facebook post, Bushiri wrote Chris Brown’s concert drew a crowd of 94,000 and the South African media, which he referred to as weirdos, are crowning him as the biggest crowd puller.

“What a shame. Hate is really an animal. They are trying to pay a blind eye on my meetings (sic) in the same stadium, where we recorded an all-time high number of 110,000 people attending my crossover night prayers for four consecutive times.”

He added that despite the FNB stadium management posting about the alleged events in public, no South African media has written about it to date.

The media accused of dethroning the gospel

“Indeed if you hate someone, even their most beautiful face looks ugly. The South African media is (sic) trying to enhance Chris Brown and dethrone the gospel.”

Bushiri said the media wrote about how Chris Brown’s fans were entertained but his [Bushiri] followers were brainwashed at the prayers.

“Wow soon South Africans will wake up to the real agenda in their land. Hating men of God and celebrating evil, diabolical.” he wrote.

Bushiri suspiciously moved millions of rands around

Bushiri was arrested four years ago for alleged fraud and money laundering. He skipped the country shortly after being released on bail.

According to reports, Bushiri and his accomplices moved at least R12 million over 21 transactions in one day in April 2017.

According to court papers, among the questionable transactions are the transfers of money to the value of R73 726 610. There were also the transfers of R200 000 into the Shepherd Bushiri Investments FNB account, and another R215 000 to GTT Wealth.

A payment of R25 000 to Bushiri’s gym and another of R8 000 to his daughter Raphaella, are also in the spotlight.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content