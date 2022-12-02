SABC Video entertainment to launch Festive Pop-Up Channel

The SABC Video entertainment will launch a Festive Pop-Up Channel on Friday at 6pm which will be available until 8 January 2023 on www.sabcplus.com.

The pop-up channel will focus on the youth and on South African pop culture.

It will kick off with a line-up made up of local music videos, followed by the famous French DJ and Music Producer David Guetta special, Live at iTunes at 7pm, and a Top 20 music chart show.

On Friday the show will go back in time with some of SABC Video Entertainment’s iconic music shows such as Live Amp streaming at 9pm, Soul’d Out Sessions at 7pm. On 4 December, Gospel Classics will be broadcast at 7:30pm, and a special edition of Afro Café , featuring Ringo Madlingozi at 6 pm, Brothers and Sisters of Soul on 5 December at 7pm.

The channel will also have some comedy with the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi, The Roast of AKA, and the Roast Battle 2018.

There will also be a Pop Profiles series which will kick off on 6 December at 10pm. The series will tell the stories of pop stars, from their earliest performances through breakthrough singles to world domination.

The show will feature stars such as Lady Gaga, Allen, Pink, Snoop Dog, Eminem, and Britney Spears.

The Festive Pop-Up Channel will also present the Biggest Weekend With Sam Smith, Katy Perry World Tour, Billie Eilish Glastonbury Festival, Jorja Smith with her live performance at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019, Ed Sheeran Live at iTunes Festival and Janelle Monae Glastonbury 2019 Festival.

Merlin Naicker, Group Executive SABC Video Entertainment said: “The strategy behind creating the Festive Pop-up channel is that it allows SABC to offer 24-hour content focused on music and comedy. Audiences can tune in from any device at different destinations, allowing the SABC to be everywhere for everyone.”

