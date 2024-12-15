Salute to celebrities who bowed out in 2024

It was rather a sombre year as we lost many legends in the industry, which left really deep scars that will take time to heal. Sunday World would like to pay tribute to the soldiers that we lost along the year.

Popular soul and RnB DJ, MC and radio personality Peter Mashata was gunned down in Soshanguve, northern Tshwane, in April.

South African boxing icon Dingaan Thobela, popularly known as “The Rose of Soweto”, died at the age of 57 in April as well. Thobela, a beloved figure in South African sports, was found dead in his Johannesburg residence following a period of illness.

