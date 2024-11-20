Sex Expo 2024 is the ultimate playground for self-expression

Sex enthusiasts can expect to be entertained as the four-day adult-themed exhibition and spectacular entertainment experience has again taken South Africa by storm.

The Sex Expo 2024 is expected to be a weekend like no other. Attendees will be thrust into tantalising experiences, unexpected pleasures, and artistic exploration. The event is the ultimate playground for self-expression.

The expo is returning to the Gallagher Convention Centre from November 29 to December 1. This year’s event promises to be a celebration of sensuality and self-expression.

Attendees in for a treat

Attendees will be spoiled with sexy shopping, incredible stage shows and informative workshops. A full range of enticing products as well, will give patrons the opportunity to explore the latest. From sex toys, classes, and enhancements to improve one’s sex life.

Hans Rooseboom from HR Fine Arts & Dream Circus will bring his stunning collection of sensual and erotic fine art to the expo. His works feature everything from tasteful nudes to intimate couple portraits. All designed to spice up any bedroom.

Carmen Ely from Play with Me has more in store for patrons. She has partnered with talented photographer Peter Driessel from Boudoir Fusion Photography. And their union will make erotic photography a reality. You can book a 10-minute private photoshoot in a dedicated erotic photo booth.

Dale Venter from Sensual Art will bring the ultimate couples’ experience with Sensual Art Kits. These take-home kits come with canvas sheets, paint, and brushes. This so that you and your partner can create lasting memories and beautiful artwork using your own bodies.

Legendary Pricasso

Legendary Pricasso, AKA Tim Patch, will bring his unique and playful approach to portraiture. He is an artist who uses his penis as a paintbrush.

The Sex Expo has earned a reputation for its exciting exhibits, captivating stage shows, and a bustling marketplace full of enticing products. But there is one thing that truly sets this event apart. It is the opportunity for visitors to dive deep into their own creative side.

Whether you are flying solo, exploring with a partner, or in the mood to push boundaries and a bit more adventurous. There is no shortage of ways to turn your sensuality into art.

This year’s edition is not just about browsing booths and watching live performances. It is about embracing your creativity and pushing the boundaries of artistic expression.

Tickets range from R220 to R660, depending on whether you choose VIP or general access for one day.

In 2023 the popular event attracted widespread backlash for the image they had used to advertise.

Mobile billboards were slashed and vandalised. And the organisation has received numerous e-mails and messages demanding the removal of the “offensive” image.

The main issue revolved around the depiction of a bum in a G-string. The image featured the word “sex”, which many felt was too hot to handle.

