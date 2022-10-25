Sino Msolo releases new album ‘Fezisa’, named after his sister

Sino Msolo has released his first amapiano album and named it after his sister Fezisa, which translates to accomplished.

The Jola hitmaker said the inspiration behind the album, which he dropped on October 14, started when he moved to Johannesburg in 2021, where he partially accomplished a great deal musically.

“I haven’t been fine emotionally or psychologically before [last year and the years before], and almost didn’t believe in myself. Last year, things changed for the better,” he shared.

Msolo started working on the new album, which features mostly producers, at the beginning of 2021. “I actually completed the album in approximately half a year, because I didn’t just want it to be an album, I wanted the album to be something solid.”

He added that he wanted it to be more about vocals, because he sought to become a prominent feature of the album, as well as promote his brand.

“I featured a lot of people on my album and most of them are still upcoming artists, because I believe I also fall under that category. I wanted these artists to also accomplish something with their music careers,” he said.

