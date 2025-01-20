Stunt firm Bozz Projects threatens legal action over ‘non-payment’

A company that provides stunts and special effects to the film and television industry is threatening legal action over alleged non-payment by the Jack & Jill production company.

Bozz Projects, owned by Boswell Maloka, is allegedly owed R271 000.

South African actress and film director Nkuli Sibeko and her business partner Mlamleli Maki own Jack and Jill.

Maloka told Sunday World that the dispute was over work done in 2023.

“It was for the Night Fight film. They owe us R135 000 for 10 stunt performers. They also owe us R120 000 for a stunt supervisor,” said Maloka.

“The R16 000 is for our stunt admin. The total amount is R271 000.”

Sunday World has seen communication between Maloka and Sibeko.

In one of the letters, dated March 19, 2024, Maloka wrote: “We are following up on monies owed to Bozz Projects; please verify if the amount will be paid accordingly.”

Money not paid as promised

To which Sibeko responded: “I’m so glad you reached out. We were talking about you just yesterday.

“As I’m sure you are aware, we have been accused of fraud and non-payment and have been undergoing a lengthy investigation.

“You are one of the black-owned enterprises, and we have to conduct due diligence on all suppliers.”

She then requested Maloka to provide her “with CIPC documents, a signed service level agreement contract, the latest and valid BEEE certificate or affidavit, a bank account confirmation letter, invoices for all line items on your expenditure report/statement, IDs and contracts of all stunt performers, stamped bank statements, and share holding certificates, among other things”.

She said this is to show that Bozz Projects is a valid black supplier.

Maloka said that all these documents were forwarded to Sibeko but still failed to make the payment.

“This has badly affected my business, mainly because I’m still owing suppliers and performers to this day,” Maloka said.

“It’s been almost two years, and I haven’t received my money. I’m already discussing the matter with my legal representatives.”

Plan to recover money from Maloka

Maki confirmed that Maloka’s company was hired to provide stunt personnel, equipment, and coordination.

“Bozz Projects was paid a deposit of R313 000 in good faith before the shoot. Bozz Projects only worked for eight days, of which only two were stunt days with his contracted stunt team,” explained Maki.

“The set was flooded, which engaged the force majeur clause, and thus the contract was no longer valid.

“When the project restarted after a period of three months, Bozz Projects refused to return to work, demanding the full payment of the R271 000 even though there was a lot of stunt work still yet to be completed as per our contract.”

He said they will be taking steps to recover their money from Maloka.

“We will be taking steps to recover our money from Bozz Projects unless they can provide the requested audit documents and honour the audit process of their contact.”

