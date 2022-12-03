‘The Estate’ brings TV gangster Mduduzi Mabaso to cause havoc

Known as the top gangster Mgedeza on DiepCity, Mduduzi Mabaso has secured a new gig on The Estate, where he will play the character of Khulekani Nzimande.

Nzimande is a fearless and traditionally inclined man whose priority is his family. This extends to his sister Noxolo, played by Lerato Mvelase.

“I have always believed that one should let their work speak for itself, because that allows one more room to explore and play,” said Mabaso.

“On joining The Estate team, I am intrigued, excited and thankful for the opportunity and the blessing. I cannot wait to play with the other thespians on board.”

He makes his debut on December 9, and as in many of his previous roles on the telly, Mabaso will causes chaos wherever he goes.

SABC video entertainment marketing manager Dichaba Phalatse said: “The channel is delighted to have Mduduzi join the cast of The Estate, acting alongside Dumisani Mbebe and Aubrey Poo.

“We promise the viewers a heated storyline within the world of echelon, when these three great performers come together to deliver a stellar performance.”

