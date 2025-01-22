‘The Mommy Club’ season three returns with four new ladies

Showmax reality show The Mommy Club returns in February with new ladies joining Hermajesty (Happy Simelane), Mrs Sande (Jabulile Sande), as well as Mrs Mops (Mpumi Mophatlane).

The hit reality show offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the lives of glamorous mothers who appear to have it all.

In addition to being a sangoma and church owner, Mrs J is a captivating 37-year-old wife and mother of three. She shows viewers how she manages all of her many roles and is thrilled to be joining the show.

“I have been following The Mommy Club from the very beginning, and I absolutely love the concept. It beautifully showcases mothers with their children and their day-to-day lives,” said Mrs J.

“The moment I saw it, I knew it was something I would consider to be a part of. I am very family-orientated.

“I am a mom, a wife, a spiritualist, and a businesswoman. This show represents the perfect blend of all the roles I embrace as a woman.”

Thirty-five-year-old Nokwethemba Noksie Khumalo is a wife, new mom, and successful realtor who co-runs a thriving property business with her Scottish husband.

She is a resolute mother who has put in countless hours to achieve her goals, and now that she has done so, she cannot be stopped.

“I am a new mom, so my perspective might be a bit different from the other ladies,” Khumalo said.

“I bring fresh energy and a youthful vibe, combined with a luxury mindset and an unbreakable spirit. I am living proof that you can have it all; just watch me.”

Pheladi (31) married at the age of 23 and is a divorced mother of two.

She is currently overcoming obstacles in life and rediscovering her goals and aspirations as a resolute farmer starting from scratch.

“I joined The Mommy Club because I want to show people the real ups and downs of life,” Pheladi said.

“One moment, you are on top, and the next, you are down, but that should not stop you from picking yourself back up and trying again.

“I want viewers to see that no matter where you are, things can always get better. And of course, I am here to add a little drama and plenty of sass along the way.”

Vuyi Nyauza, a forty-year-old strong mother of four, has experienced unfathomable loss after losing her children’s father.

Her focus is on healing and raising her children.

An entrepreneur in the hair industry, Vuyi is ready to share her personal journey and offer support to other women in similar circumstances.

“I have experienced a lot of pain in my life, and I believe that in order to heal, I need to be open about it,” she said.

“There are many people who have been through what I have been through, and I hope my story can give them the strength to keep going and remind them that they should never give up.”

