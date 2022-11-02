‘The pressure is getting worser’ for Idols top three finalists

The pressure is on as the Idols SA top three finalists battle it out for a spot in the finale in just two weeks. Making it to the top three this past Sunday were Mpilo, Thapelo, Nozi.

Ty Loner sadly didn’t make it.

Speaking to Sunday World, Thapelo Molomo said hie is grateful to God for making it to the top three. “My biggest highlight of the show has to be the showstopper. I have lows and wish I could have auditioned with a different song,” said Thapelo.

Mpilo Mokopu said she has dealt with criticism exceptionally well, because she knows it is going to help her in the end.

“From me, you can expect originality, I will not try to be something I am not to please, because then I lose myself. If who I am wasn’t good enough, I honestly think I wouldn’t have made it this far,” said Mpilo.

Nozi Sibiya said she never thought she would get this far in the competition and is grateful.

“My biggest highlight was when Somizi came on stage after my performance Giving Myself by Jennifer Hudson. My lowest highlight was when Noxolo was leaving and that affected me a lot because we had become sisters,” shared Nozi.

Idols SA season 18 finale is coming to a close and the top three will be recording their solo singles produced by Kalawa Jazmee.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author