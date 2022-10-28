The world of taxi bosses explored in ‘Imboni Yamatekisi’

A new Mzansi Magic reality show Imboni Yama Tekisi is set to bring more insight in the taxi industry, particularly the taxi bosses this November

The show stars four taxi owners giving unprecedented access into their lives and what it takes to thrive in this industry. It is set in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

It not only explores how they conduct business, but also their family dynamics, and how they stay safe while running their empires.

In the reality show is Nthabiseng Keroane, a widowed taxi boss and entrepreneur, who took over the family business following her husband’s death.

Lindokuhle and Zakhele Biyela are twins, who have more than 20 children. They tell their story of how they fled from Empangeni for their own safety.

Sabelo Ndaba is a polygamous man, who is based in Mpumalanga and has survived multiple attempts on his life.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said over the past year the channel has grown its content slate and branched out in terms of reality television. She also added that the genre will resonate with their viewers.

“Our reality slate at Mzansi Magic is unmatched, and we’re pleased to expand the different worlds we give our viewers. The taxi industry is a key component of South African life, yet beyond the headlines, very little is known about some of the people who run it. It’s exciting to give our viewers a reality show that intimately documents those in the industry,” said Adonisi.

The reality show will air on Wednesday 2 November at 8 pm.

