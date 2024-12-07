TikTok: A year filled with culture connection and creative triumphs

In 2024, social media platform TikTok became a powerful stage for celebrating South African culture, fostering connections, and driving entrepreneurial success.

TikTok is where everyday heroes shine. From myth-busting doctors to culinary storytellers. Here are the creators who kept us informed, inspired, and entertained:

SA’s own TikTok stars

Dr Siyamak Saleh is a doctor by profession and a myth-buster by passion. He turned TikTok into a classroom for global health education.

Dan Corder uses his magnetic presence and sharp wit to encourage civic engagement. He used his platform during the May elections to fight misinformation and teach the masses how to spot fake news. The buzz around him got so big that he’s now got his own show on eNCA.

Karabo Mahapa lit up TikTok during the elections, educating his followers about voter engagement, election facts, and how to stay informed.

Onezwa Mbola a food lover who crafts her dishes with homegrown and foraged ingredients, All while showcasing the beauty of Willowvale, Eastern Cape.

Stefan uses his platform to share content that lifts spirits, spreads positivity, and raise awareness of the importance of mental well-being. Prepare to be inspired!

Siphelele Sibiya combines her passion for travel with purpose. She shares budget-friendly tips and travel hacks, proving that adventure is within reach for everyone.

TikTok celebrated the excellence of African creatives in 2024, turning local talent into global sensations:

Those who raised the SA flag beyond borders

South Africa’s own Tyla Seethal broke global records with her hit single Water. She took TikTok by storm. And now, with a Grammy Award under her belt, she’s a global sensation, proving that TikTok is where stars are born.

Emmanuel Madonsela. From dancing in rural KZN to a spot in Gordo and Drake’s music video Healing, Denhlax, aka “The Don Madfunz,” made his mark by sharing his infectious dance moves on TikTok.

Sphesihle Hlatshwayo, 19, is turning tissue paper into art. His unique ability to create intricate art on tissue without tearing it has captivated audiences, sparking curiosity and admiration.

Atlegang Songo’s hilarious content caught the attention of local TV producers, and now he’s making waves on drama series while keeping his followers in stitches.

Sabelo Hadebe lost his job just before lockdown, but he did not let that stop him. With a camera in hand and a TikTok account, he shared affordable lifestyle tips that turned his followers into loyal fans.

Mbali Nhlapho is changing the game in #CleanTok with her cleaning business. Trending on TikTok since 2024, she is inspiring users with her passion for cleanliness and entrepreneurship, proving that a tidy space leads to a tidy mind.

Lusanda Ngcobo is fully immersed in her music career, proving that TikTok can be the launchpad for your passions.

Nombulelo Fox is turning her reviews into a cultural phenomenon. Her TikTok feed is a go-to spot for fans of the latest series and movies, highlighting the growth of entertainment content on the platform.

Zandile Nxumalo is shaking up the music scene, she’s taking TikTok by storm with her dance moves and musical collaborations with South Africa’s hottest names.

