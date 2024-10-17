Top maskandi artists announced for Gcwalisa Spring Picnic

The Gcwalisa Spring Picnic All White event has announced the Top 10 artists who will perform at the event.

They are Limit Nala, Mzukulu, Gatsheni, Igcokama, Menzi, Sminofu, Jaiva Zimnike, Ntencane, Inkosi yamagcokama and UMafikizolo.

According to the event organiser, Mthokozisi Zuma, the event will be on another level.

“This is our third event. Our past events were top-notch, and we promised the same event this year,” he said.

Top maskadi artists selected by the fans

“This week we released 10 maskandi artists, who will be performing on stage. These are top maskandi artists, and they were selected by their fans.

“By Wednesday evening, we shall start releasing musicians from other genres.

“The theme of this event is white, and I urge people to stick to it and wear white clothes. I’m also pleading with the fans to come sober at the venue.

“For now, I cannot confirm whether cooler boxes are allowed or not. But I can assure our fans that alcohol will be sold at the venue,” said Zuma.

Jaiva Zimnike’s four songs have reached over 1 million, as such, he qualified to be in the Top 10.

Jaiva Zimnike grateful for the opportunity

“I am grateful for this opportunity; I don’t take it lightly. But most importantly, I wish to thank my fans who continue to support my music. Without them, I would not have been part of this event,” he said.

“I know my fans like my music. But I haven’t decided which songs I’ll be performing there at the event. All I can say is that I’ll make sure that they get value for their money,” he continued.

Igcokama has six songs that reached over 1 million.

“I no longer attend maskandi events in Durban. But I made a vow that I’d be part of this particular event.

“I am coming to this event to honour an invite and to show appreciation to my fans. And I shall be performing all my popular songs, including iParis and iGucci,” Igcokama said.

The event is taking place on Saturday, November 2, at King’s Park, Durban.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content