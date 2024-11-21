TS Galaxy rope in famous actor Mondli Makhoba to the club

Premier Soccer League club TS Galaxy has announced the celebrated actor and cultural icon Mondli Makhoba, who starred in The Wife and Shaka iLembe, as the club’s newest brand ambassador.

Bold step in club’s mission to inspire communities

Known for his commanding on-screen presence and deep connection to South African culture, Makhoba’s appointment marks a bold step in TS Galaxy’s mission to inspire, unite and elevate communities through football.

“Mondli brings unparalleled passion, pride, and authenticity that perfectly align with our club’s values. This partnership is a game-changer. And we’re excited about what lies ahead,” said TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi.

An elated Makhoba said he felt honoured.

“Joining the TS Galaxy family is an honour. This club is more than football. It represents ambition, resilience and the spirit of unity, all of which resonate deeply with me. I look forward to an incredible journey with the club and its fans.”

The ambitious club has promised an electrifying fusion of football and culture. This as the two embark on this groundbreaking partnership.

Club on shaky ground on the log

Galaxy’s next match is on Tuesday against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The Rockets are on shaky ground. They are anchoring the Betway Premiership from the bottom, having gone six matches without a win this season.

The club has also had to part ways with head coach Sead Ramovic, who has joined Young Africans in Tanzania. Galaxy will need to start collecting points as soon as possible. That is if they want to avoid the dreaded relegation axe when the season ends.

