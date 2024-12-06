Ukhozi FM advertises, then withdraws programmes manager post

Ukhozi FM has withdrawn the programmes manager post. The position was advertised on Monday, December 2, and by Thursday, December 5, it had been removed.

The vacancy was posted on the SABC’s social media platforms and their pages. However, the advert has been replaced by a warning which reads: “This job cannot be viewed at this time. It has either been deleted or is no longer available for application. For more job opportunities, please click here.”

Not clear if the post has been filled or not

It is not clear whether UKhozi FM has found a new programmes manager or not. But either way, social media users are already smelling a rat. A marketing associate, Nomfundo Zondi wrote: “So much happening at UKhozi FM.”

Themba Mayinga said: “It is rather alarming that the station presently finds itself without a programmes manager or a business manager. What exactly is happening? It would be prudent to eschew the appointment of current or former employees. Instead, it would be beneficial to engage individuals entirely removed from the internal politics of Ukhozi. We require leaders who can foster unity and tackle the grave issue surrounding the untimely deaths of presenters at the station.”

Previous incumbent left in a huff

This position became vacant when Pearl Maseko-Binqose resigned in October this year. Her resignation raised eyebrows as she had been with the station for only one year and seven months. Inside sources cited the former business manager of UKhozi FM, Sbongi Ngcobo, as the main cause of her resignation.

“She was happy in her job until Ngcobo interfered with her work. Then she became a stumbling block, and that made the working conditions intolerable. Eventually their working relationship broke down irretrievable. This led to Maseko-Binqose’s resignation,” said a source.

Business manager alleged to be behind exit

Maseko-Binqose took over from Zandile Tembe, who was fired after 15 years of service.

A media enquiry was sent to SABC, and it was acknowledged but there was no response.

Ngcobo’s was also approached for comment but she failed to respond.

