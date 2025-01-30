‘Uthando nesthembu’ not based on real culture – says expert

Polygamist Musa Mseleku is not to be taken seriously.

This is according to a cultural expert, Professor Musa Xulu.

He told Sunday World that there is nothing to learn from Uthando nesthembu as it is purely for entertainment purposes.

“The Musa Mseleku style of polygamy is made for media consumption. There is very little benchmarking that can be learned from his actions. Most of what he does he invents it himself,” he said.

Polygamous marriages not for show off

“Polygamous marriages, which are not for showing off, are regulated by the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act of 1998. The act prescribes that all existing wives must give a written permission before a polygamist can take a new wife. And no one married through civil union can enter into a polygamous marriage,” he explained.

“I don’t think that anyone who understands polygamy and customary marriages from a cultural perspective would take Musa Mseleku’s approach very seriously. His is more of entertainment,” he said.

But Professor Gugu Mazibuko commended Mseleku’s action, particularly that of taking the fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela.

He’s right to take more wives

“So far, he’s doing things right. His vision is to have 20 kids, and this means he must take more wives,” said Mazibuko.

“I’m also commending him for taking a younger wife, that’s very important in polygamous marriages. This is because a younger wife is often brought to bear children and also to take care of the husband. It’d be pointless to take an older wife. Because with age women reach menopause and they can’t have children,” said Mazibuko.

She said that, even in the olden days, a polygamous man would take a woman who is much younger than the first or second wife.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, as long as he can take care of his wives. What is important is that a woman is not under age and she gives consent. That is why they’re called ‘Indlu yokugugela‘. This means the younger wife will take care of the older husband,” said Mazibuko.

Preference for a younger wife is in line with tradition

“Even the African kings used to [do it]. And they still take young women as their wives with the intention of expanding the royalty families. This is advantageous because the young wife would come with enthusiasm and energy, unlike older women,” she said.

She also commended Mseleku for telling his wives about the fifth wife.

“I also like the fact that he’s informed his wives. Whether they accept MaKhwela or not but now they know. He’s always been clear that he wants 20 kids. And there’s no other way of expanding his family without taking more wives. Hence I wouldn’t be surprised if he brings more wives in order to reach his goal,” said Mazibuko.

However, none of the wives have openly accepted Khwela. In fact, the third wife, Mbali MaNgwabe Mseleku, and Nokukhanya MaYeni Mseleku, made it clear that if he brings the fifth wife they’ll pack their bags and leave him.

Uthando nesthembu is on Season 8, and the show has constantly received backlash from the public.

A media inquiry was sent to M-Net’s publicists, Portia Hlongwane and Irvin Poe. They acknowledged receipt but failed to respond.

