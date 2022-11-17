‘Uzalo’ confirms exit of Nompilo and Menzi

Uzalo actors Menzi Biyela and Nompilo Maphumulo have parted ways with the weekday show.

SABC 1 and Uzalo announced on Thursday that the couple on the show have exited.

Biyela played the most loved pastor, Pastor Gwala, who restored hope into the community of KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal after helping them restore their church. He was the people’s favourite until he fell in love with his father’s stepchild Nosipho, portrayed by Nompilo Maphumulo.

Although it was believed he deserved better than a woman impregnated by another man, he did not want to let go of Nosipho and believed they can start a life together – away from the naysayers of KwaMashu.

Acting channel head for SABC1, Thuli Nhlapo, confirmed that the pair will exit the show at the beginning of season 9, set to make its debut earlier next year.

“We want to take our hats off to the stellar performances of Nompilo and Menzi over the years. Their portrayal of the characters, Nosipho and Pastor Gwala will forever be embedded in the hearts and minds of our viewers. Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow,” said Nhlapo.

Series producer, David Mukwevho, said: “We are incredibly honoured to have worked with such talents. Nompilo has been an integral part of Uzalo since season one, she has brought us a remarkable rendition of Nosipho that the fans will never forget, and Menzi’s portrayal of Pastor Gwala has been nothing short of exemplary. Our viewers love them, and so do we. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

