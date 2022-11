All of Mzansi weighed in on the marital blues of couple Sonia and Matthew Booth this week. Sonia aired their dirty laundry on social media alleging that Matthew Booth was having an affair.

But what really ticked her off, was when Booth baked a cheesecake for his alleged side piece and had the audacity to transport it in one of Sonia’s prized Tupperware cake servers. A hilarious DJ Oskido, took to TikTok with his own interpretation of events.

