Yanga Chief speaks about his privilege on single ‘Benjamins’

Yanga Ntshakaza, known by his stage name Yanga Chief, has collaborated with Emtee and HennyBeLit on his latest single Benjamins.

The Mthatha born star fully ownss on the hit track that he works hard for his money and will spend it how he sees fit, whether it’s on his family or girls.

Unlike other people from rich backgrounds who run away from their privileged experiences in life, the Utatakho hitmaker took a different route and speaks boldly about his privilege of growing up comfortably and being afforded opportunities to work for financial freedom.

“We need to get out of the state of insisting that people take our advice or do things the way that we did them, everybody has a choice in these things and all we can do is share our experiences and our understanding of how things usually go but we should never place judgment on someone because of the choices they’ve made.

“It’s always easier to tell someone’s character by observing and being mindful of their intention. It’s about being openminded and less judgmental,” he shared.

The award-winning rapper’s flow is faultless as he recounts how comfortable his upbringing was.

“mna ndikhule kamnandi, and’funi noxoka” (I grew up nicely, I do not want to lie).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YangaChief (@itsyangachief)

