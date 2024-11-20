Ex-Miss SA contestant Chidimma relocates to Nigeria permanently

Former Miss SA 2024 contestant Chidimma Adetshina has announced that she will be relocating to Nigeria for good due to her own personal reasons.

Her relocation comes after the Department of Home Affairs announced this week that Chidimma’s mother has been prohibited from entering South Africa.

Chidimma, who over the weekend was crowned Miss Universe’s first princess, sparked controversy when she entered the Miss SA beauty pageant.

Controversy linked to citizenship

Home Affairs, following a probe, found that her mother, who is a Mozambican national, committed identity fraud. She applied for a legitimate South African ID in 1995 after stealing the identity of a South African. Adetshina’s father is Nigerian. She used the ID document to register Chidimma’s birth.

Two days prior to the Miss SA event, Chidimma withdrew from the pageant. This was due to mounting pressure and increasing public outcry over her citizenship.

A few days later, she received an invitation to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Many South Africans, who claimed they are not xenophobic or Afrophobic, supported her and voted for her. This in spite of the controversy.

After being crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma spoke to the media about how difficult her journey had been.

Following her most recent achievement at Miss Universe, Chidimma held a press conference. She revealed that, as much as she would like to explore more, she thinks it is now the end of the road for her.

“I am really proud of where I got to. And feel like that not only did I make myself proud, but I made Nigeria proud and Africa proud. This is the end of the road. I am hoping to further my studies and get to better myself,” said Chidimma.

Chidimma also revealed that she wants to do good things in Nigeria and establish who she is.

Over the weekend she was crowned first runner-up at the beauty pageant in Mexico. She was the only contestant from an African country to make it to the top 10 on the top 30 list.

Mother banned from South Africa

Meanwhile, Home Affairs has confirmed that Chidimma’s mother has been prohibited from entering South Africa. This is resulting in an indefinite ban.

Leon Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs, noted that her passport has been V-listed. He confirmed that investigations were ongoing. Being V-listed means that you are prohibited from entering South Africa

“The passport known by the department does not show any movement to Nigeria. The only movement was only when she entered the country. The matter of her travelling to Nigeria is still under investigation,” said Schreiber.

Lerato Ngobeni, ActionSA parliamentary chief whip, had earlier criticised the department. She questioned it for allowing her to travel abroad while under investigation for alleged identity fraud. And she stressed the need for stronger immigration controls and accountability.

Chidimma’s mother was spotted in Nigeria as her daughter was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria. By then she was under investigation in South Africa for identity fraud.

Deficiencies in SA’s immigration processes

Ngobeni also questioned the measures put in place by the department to ensure that she did not leave the country. She highlighted that the investigations were at an advanced stage, which included the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation.

“ActionSA believes this matter reflects broader deficiencies in South Africa’s immigration regime. Which has in this instance, for nearly two decades, allowed individuals to evade accountability for fraudulent and criminal activities.

“Since receiving this reply to our Parliamentary Question, ActionSA has been informed by Home Affairs officials that the South African documents issued to Chidimma and her mother are set to be duly cancelled,” said Ngobeni.

She emphasised that criminality can never be rewarded with leniency. And that the government must be uncompromising in protecting and defending the sovereignty of South Africa.

