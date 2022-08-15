Faith Nketsi welcomes her first child to the world

Reality TV show star and influencer Faith Nketsi has welcomed to the world her first child.

Nketsi, who recently married KwaZulu-Natal-based businessman Nzuzo Njilo, took to Instagram to share pictures of her baby bump after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

The Have Faith star also shared a snippet of her child, and wrote that the past nine months had been nothing but amazing. She wrote further that she cannot wait to share her journey with her fans and followers.

“To my husband, I love you so much and you are such a blessing to my life. My little family is complete and I am beyond grateful. To our beautiful baby, love is what you represent and I will love you with everything I am, and I pray everyday that I am the best mommy to you,” wrote Nketsi.

My little family is complete and I am beyond grateful. To our beautiful baby 😭 Love is what you represent and I will love you with everything I am and I pray everyday that I am the best mommy to you ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fCQpfeKB4R — Faith Nketsi (@IamFaithNketsi) August 15, 2022

