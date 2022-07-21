Faith Nketsi’s reality show ‘Have Faith’ returns for season four

Media personality Faith Nketsi’s reality TV show Have Faith, which navigates the business and entertainment world’s, is making a comeback in August.

The fourth season will air from August 15 on MTV at 9.30pm.

Nketsi took to social media to express her joy that the show has made it to its’s fourth season. In the promo video, Faith takes another big step in life as she starts the process of getting married to her boyfriend Nzuzo Njilo.

Her mother is also featured expressing her views about her daughter tying the knot. She says Faith is still young to get married and adds that she has psychological problems.

Nketsi wrote on her social media platform: “I couldn’t be more proud. From season one Faith to season four Faith has come with so much growth and I can’t wait for you guys to witness that. None of this would’ve been possible without your support and views.”

