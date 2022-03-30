Fast-rising amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter recovering in hospital

Newcomer to the world of amapiano, Nkosazana Daughter (Nkosazana Nolwazi Kimberly Nzama), is reported to have been hospitalised.

Nkosazana, who has mesmerised Mzansi with her vocals on Master KG’s hit single Dali Nguwe, shared images of herself in the health facility and, with an IV fluid drip connected to her hand, wrote: “It’s bad.”

The vocalist also penned a WhatsApp status informing her followers that she was not feeling well and is focusing on recovering. Details of her admission to the hospital are not clear, but close friends have confirmed she was indeed in hospital.

A week ago, Nkosazana posted a photo on Instagram and said she was tired following her performance in Mozambique. She also shared that her gigs in the neighbouring country had been crazy.

The 21-year-old is one of the fast-rising singers in the industry, attracting the attention of many prominent musicians.

