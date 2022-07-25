Flabba’s ex and killer opens up

Sindisiwe Manqele, the woman who murdered rapper Flabba, has broken her silence since her release on parole in May, after serving seven years for her crime.

In 2016, Manqele was sentenced to 12 years in jail for the killing of her boyfriend and Skwatta Kamp member.

She is now working with former prisoner Themba “Skeem GP” Lukhele. The two met in jail during one of Skeem GP’s visits to give motivational talks to prisoners.

“I was introduced to Themba, or Skeem GP by a close friend of mine. During my engagement with him, I discovered that even though we were incarcerated for different offences, our experiences were actually similar in nature.

“This made it easy for us to establish the mentor-mentee relationship we currently have.”

The family of Flabba, real name Nkululeko Habedi, has publicly said it had forgiven Manqele. At her trial she admitted that she had intentionally stabbed the rap star. She said she was forced to push and stab Habedi to flee from him.

Judge Solly Sithole, who presided over the murder case, said he had imposed a lighter sentence due to the fact Manqele had tried to perform CPR after stabbing Flabba, and never fled the crime scene.

Manqele said she is doing her final semester of an LLB degree programme through Unisa.

“This is a programme I started during my time at Johannesburg Correctional Centre. I’m also working as a legal intern in order to gain practical experience in the legal field ahead of my articles, which I’ll be serving next year,” she said.

She is also in the process of registering a foundation, which will primarily focus on intimate partner violence.

“For now I’m taking it one day at a time as I’m currently focusing on finishing my degree and use the knowledge that I’ve gained in the legal fraternity and impart it to the advocacy work I’m undertaking. In that way I’ll be impacting on young women who have been in the same situation as myself.”

The Department of Correctional Services said Manqele will be subjected to supervision until her sentence expires on May 23 2028.

