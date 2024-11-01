Former ‘Scandal!’ actress’s Swedish lover pops the big question

Former Scandal! actress and content creator Lerato Nxumalo has announced that she is off the market.

Nxumalo is now engaged to her Swedish boyfriend, whom she speaks candidly about on her social media pages.

She took to her Instagram pages on Tuesday to share photos of her engagement ring. She captioned the post: “Becoming Mrs LP. I love you, baby.”

Nxumalo frequently travels to Sweden to visit her boyfriend, and she had recently announced on her YouTube channel that her boyfriend and his parents flew to Cape Town for a vacation.

On Thursday, Nxumalo shared that the last two days have been unreal, noting that she is feeling overwhelmed and anxious.

“I decided to go offline for some time just to take it all in and let it properly register that I am about to become someone’s wife,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

“I really thought this CPT [Cape Town] trip would just be another fun trip for my man, his family and I.

“I had all my outfits planned; little did I know he had other plans, which completely threw me off in the most beautiful way.”

Still in shock

Nxumalo shared that she had been vlogging up until her now fiancé’s proposal, saying she cannot recall what she said to him, but she recalls just crying.

“The messages and phone calls have been pouring in but I am still in shock and still processing what just happened on Monday. What a [wild] feeling. Not my will God but yours.”

She said she was shocked that her boyfriend also had an engagement ring for himself.

Nxumalo revealed that she was taking a hiatus from acting and concentrating on content production when she left Scandal!.

Also Read: Playing Phakamile has been such a beautiful experience Nxumalo

Lerato Nxumalo joins Scandal! as Phakamile the mystery sister

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content