Founder and lead singer of Abanqobi Gospel Group has died

The gospel fraternity is mourning the loss of Sbusiso Zulu, the founder and lead singer of the Abanqobi Gospel Group.

Zulu died on Thursday afternoon. The cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

The news of his passing was announced by his wife, Zinhle Malinga-Zulu, on social media on Friday morning.

Malinga-Zulu said though she is grateful for the messages of support, she is pleading for space and privacy to mourn her husband.

She wrote: “It is with great sadness to announce the departure of my husband, Sbusiso Zulu, who passed [away] yesterday at 2.30pm.

“I have been receiving messages and calls, ngiyabonga kakhulu [thank you]. But I would appreciate some space and privacy during this time.

“Thank you so much [sic]. Details will follow during the course of the week.”

Messages of support

Since then, Zulu’s friends and colleagues have been sending messages of condolences to his wife and family.

The Abanqobi Gospel Group is well-known for its acapella music. The group’s songs Udondolo and Bayede have raked in 505 000 and 254 000 plays on YouTube Music, respectively.

One of the group members, Sphamandla Gumbi, said they are still in shock.

“As Abanqobi Gospel Group, we lost not just a member but a brother. He’s done a lot for the group, and he will always be in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace,” said Gumbi.

Gah Ndlela, a fellow gospel artist, said: “It is sad and shocking to receive such news of your passing, my brother Sbu Zulu, a member of Abanqobi Gospel Group.

“Strength to Mrs Zinhle Malinga-Zulu and Abanqobi.”

