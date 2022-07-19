Friends remember Busi Lurayi at emotionally charged memorial

Streams of tears flowed non-stop and spirits were shattered as family, friends, and colleagues of Busi Lurayi gathered at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg on Tuesday to celebrate the life of the late award-winning actress.

Speakers shared what a brilliant, hilarious, and hard-working actress Lurayi was, and that she nailed all of her acting roles, on stage and on television.

One of her friends who worked with her on popular SABC1 comedy show Ses’Top La, Warren Masemola, sobbed as he reminisced on the life he shared with Lurayi.

“I don’t want to lie I am not okay. I still cannot believe that my friend is not here anymore. I worked with her for four seasons of the show and our lives continued even off set,” said Masemola.

“We did everything together, she would send me to buy her tampons. We would shout on everyone who was not bringing their A-game on set. Working with Busi was everything, it was magical. She held my hand through it all.”

Head of SABC channels David Makubyane said Lurayi still had a lot to offer in the entertainment industry.

“This is a situation of gone too soon because Busi was still young, and she still had a lot of talent. But in the short life that she lived, she made sure that she lived abundantly. Remember her for all the work that she has done. Busi is a legend,” Makubyane said.

The 37-year-old Lurayi was found dead at her residence by her father on Sunday, July 10. The How to Ruin Christmas actress is survived by her daughter, Ayana.

