Funeral and memorial details for Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala

TKzee legend, Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala will be laid to rest on Friday, his family announced in a statement.

The service will be held at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg before proceeding to the Westpark Cemetery.

His memorial service will follow next Wednesday at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton.

“As a family we would like to thank everyone for the immense outpour of love, condolences, and well wishes. Tokollo was a son , a brother, a cousin, a mentor, a guardian, and a great artist that inspired many,” said the Tshabalala family.

The musician, who is also the son of Orlando Pirates soccer legend, Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala, died on Monday from an epileptic seizure.

Also read: TKZee’s Magesh dies of suspected epileptic seizure

Heartfelt tributes pour in for TKZee member Tokollo

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author