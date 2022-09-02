Gail proud of hubby Kabelo Mabalane after 20 years of sobriety

Actress and businesswoman Gail Mabalane has expressed how proud she is of her husband Kabelo Mabalane, who has been sober for two decades.

In 2021 Kabelo revealed a big secret in a tell-all on the famous Podcast and Chill with Mac G, where he spoke about how he spent almost R2m on drugs alone.

Speaking to MacG, real name MacGyver Mukwevho, Kabelo shared the “rock-star life” he lived 20 years ago and opened up about having a drug addiction back in the 1990s.

The TKZee member also shared that the journey he took 20 years ago has made him more realistic, and he now believes in miracles.

Taking to social media, Gail said she was inspired by her husband, who has managed to stay sober for 20 years.

“You inspire me and so many, we are so proud of you,” she wrote.

