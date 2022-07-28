Gala dinner in memory of Shona Ferguson planned for August

The Ferguson Foundation is preparing to launch a gala dinner in memory of the late Shona Ferguson. The launch is scheduled to take place on August 5.

The event was delayed several times due to a number of adverse circumstances including Covid-19. Shona’s widow Connie Ferguson shared on her social media platform that the gala launch would be in loving memory of her husband, who is also the co-founder of the foundation.

“I am looking forward to having you join us in the fruition of this vision and celebration of the life of a true visionary of empowerment and upliftment,” she wrote.

Media personality Bridget Masinga will serve as the MC at the event and guests will be entertained by Nomfundo Moh, among others.

