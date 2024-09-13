Gcina Mkhize lifts veil on dark side of SA’s acting industry

Thespian Gcina Mkhize, who was raised in Ixopo, outside of Pietermaritzburg, always enjoyed the idea of becoming famous, and she achieved this goal by pursuing her aspirations.

Mkhize, who has featured on shows such as Isibaya, told Sunday World that this year alone she has only worked five days.

She claimed that Law, Love, and Betrayal, a brand-new Showmax Original legal drama series, is the project on which she has recently worked.

“Since the beginning of 2024, I have only worked five days. The acting industry is cutthroat, and secondly, when you stand up for yourself in this industry, people do not like you,” she told Sunday World.

They suck you dry and drop you

“When you demand what you believe you deserve in terms of your experience, skill, and time, it is not nice.

“They want you to allow them to suck you dry and drop you like a hot potato.”

It is expected of actors in the industry, Mkhize continued, to be content with whatever comes their way and to be appreciative of their continued income.

“It is not like the industry does not have the money; they do, but there are those that just want to keep it to themselves,” she explained.

“There is a video that I did about Covid vaccines, and there is a big chance that some people were offended by it and still have not gotten over it.”

She also emphasised the fact that the acting industry has its own politics and that actors are sometimes expected to make concessions.

I cannot be begging for acting roles

“I am not a diva, and those that I have worked with can attest to that.

“At some point I was refusing to go and audition for anything because I go to these auditions and I do not even get one.

“Emotionally, this has taken so much from me, messing me up.

“I think I have made peace with the fact that the industry has its own people. I am ready to pack my bags and leave and venture into other things.

“I do not want to be begging for roles; hire me because I have talent, and I know I can act.

“At 51, I cannot be begging for roles I have mentally and physically checked out; I do not care about the fame that I wanted when I was younger.”

