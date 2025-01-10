Gogo Manzini gets a new body: ‘I wanna look like a porcelain doll’

Celebrity sangoma, entrepreneur and transgender activist Thabo Mahlangu, fondly known as Gogo Manzini, is busy preparing to go under the knife for multiple reconstructive surgeries.

The surgeries include liposuction, job rhinoplasty (nose), fox eyes, breast augmentation following skin bleaching, Brazilian butt lift (BBL), and stomach tuck.

She revealed that the whole process will cost her R310, 000, including flights.

Already started skin bleaching process

The 31-year-old Mpumalanga-born sangoma said she has already embarked on a skin-bleaching journey, which she began in 2023.

“I want to look like a porcelain doll,” said Manzini when responding to Sunday World questions via email.

“I want to perfect what needs perfection and adjust my body to my liking.”

Gogo Manzini highlighted that she is doing the procedures to help boost her confidence and to be able to wear any outfit without questioning her looks.

“No one can ever say they are 100% happy with their looks. Why not work on what God gave you? I have always wanted a BBL, so my expensive designer clothes can sit well on me.”

She said she started working on her body by getting lip and face fillers, which have been amazing.

Did research for best doctors

“I did the necessary research, from choosing the right doctors, the best clinic, and getting health checks. Just preparing myself for the big day. I also learned about the recovery process, the risks and types of medication. And I am very prepared as I know it will be worth it in the end.”

She said she struggles with belly fat and has tried products that did not work.

“So, I will be doing all the procedures in Turkey, at the same time, so I heal in one go. The nose job, mid-facelift, tummy tuck, and liposuction. I want to be snatched.”

According to Gogo Manzini, the stigma she wishes to remove about plastic surgery among transgender people is that men go for tummy tucks, face lifts, and the works, but don’t talk about it often.

Many men won’t disclose their surgeries

“Many men hide when they have had surgeries. And it’s time to normalise it among men and the LGBTQI community. There is no shame in seeking perfection, especially if you can afford it. Who says, sangomas should not look good?

“All risks and side effects were carefully considered. But as the saying goes, life is about taking risks. I am doing it for my self-esteem and confidence, which I always had all my life.”

