Grammy nomination a dream come true for Zakes Bantwini

The year 2022 has proven to be very generous to top South African musician Zakes Bantwini.

The KwaMashu-born singer, who recently scooped his first South African Music Awards gong, has also been nominated for a Grammy Award.

Zakes, real name Zakhele Madida, is nominated alongside Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode for their collaboration on the song Bayethe in the category for Best Global Music Performance.

Zakes opened up recently and reflected on the past year-and-a-half, as well as what lies in store in the new year. The Osama hitmaker said it has always been his dream to get nominated for a Grammy.

“Afrobeats is undeniable, you can barely help but to dance. I do think that social media platforms have also played a massive role in carrying this genre across the globe, helping it reach spaces it ordinarily wouldn’t have before. It’s certainly an exciting moment for African music,” he said.

The musician shared that he is looking forward to his live shows this festive season, saying it will be an opportunity for him to introduce himself and his sound to possibly someone who has never heard of his music.

“I am especially looking forward to playing in Qatar at the 2022 Fifa World Cup and at the upcoming Ballito BIG Week Festival, as this will be my homecoming show. I love playing on homeground the most, as this is where it all began for me.”

He added that the new year will be filled with more opportunities for him to share new music with the world, release a new album, step onto more world stages and create fruitful partnerships with world-class brands.

For The Latest shwashwi and entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author