Hit single ‘Sete’ a fusion of various worlds, says K.O

Award-winning rapper K.O, real name Ntokozo Mdluli, has set the bar higher with his single Sete featuring amapiano superstar Young Stunna and Blxckie.

In an interview with Sunday World this week, the rapper said the hit single, which was certified platinum 16 days after its release on August 19, is a melting pot of multi-genre sounds and talent.

However, he did not expect the song to blow up the way it has.

Sharing on what inspired the song, he said: “The inspiration was to bring three different people from different worlds and fuse it with the Skhanda thing. I wanted to see what we could cook up, and I am happy with the beautiful smash it has become.

“My creative goal was to create a fusion of various worlds, where the artist’s skill and sound could be showcased and thrive on a neutral and mutual platform.”

K.O added that the new album is about him continuing his legacy. “I obviously made sure I took it to a level where it also sounds like 2022, a new style of collaborations.”

The rapper has worked with different artists on various projects including Sjava, Pabi Cooper, Zuma, Sarkodie, Msaki, and Ruger.

“With the album, I did some things that are not conventionally from me, which is why the album has different sounds and styles. I just created music that I thought we could all excel on and have mutual ground to show our versatility,” he said.

