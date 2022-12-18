Moi’s awards for the best and the worst

The year is ending, as you know Shwa’s heart is full of milk of human kindness, alas Shakespeare, it’s time to be generous and give, the end of 2022 marks moi gifting prestigious awards.

Hottest Artist: This year was full of good music; we saw a lot of artists coming in and out of the music space while others made a massive comeback. The hottest musos to keep us on our feet were K.O, Young Stunna and Blackie, with their famous Sete song, which broke more records than moi can imagine.

Best Dressed Personality: When it comes to showing up and being a cotton eater as the late Riky Rick would say, there were so many personalities good enough to be contenders for the best-dressed trophy. But Shwa was bowled over by Nandi Madida. She takes the cup with her ravishing outfits she rocked on the red, blue and black carpets; her sense of style is out of this world.

Drama Queen: There was so much drama in 2022. Hectic! With so many of your faves getting into trouble, SK Khoza is the frontrunner. He tops the year with his most drunk videos, showing him being sloshed to a stupor, to fighting with people, sex tapes and all other weird behaviour. SK certainly deserves the drama queen gong.

Most confused Personality: This one must go to Gogo Maweni when she publicly admitted she had bewitched someone. Shwa is honestly flabbergasted as to what type of traditional healer she is. Moi honestly believes you should choose between being a witch or a healer.

My little knowledge tells me a healer does not threaten other women with witchcraft because they can’t keep a man. That fake accent of yours is irritating. Hope you don’t take it to 2023. Oh, and before Shwa forgets, you honestly need to pick one struggle, please choose between snakes, owls, or dogs as pets.

Celebrity Break Ups: Mjolofontien is the pits, and the past year was full of unexpected break ups due to the flame no longer burning. Minnie and Quinton Jones really shocked the entire Shwaville. Well, as you know, moi hears things and got whispers that the couple has been living separately for over a year before filing for divorce? While Quinton is said to have moved back to his mother’s house, Minnie has been spending time with her besties and having the time of her life.

Berita and Nota also broke up and clearly, blabbermouth Nota really did not take the breakup well. Shwa is even struggling to see or spot how the two matched as a couple. Berita deserves better, anyway the heart doesn’t choose whom it loves.

Another long-time couple announced they were getting a divorce after almost 20 years. DJ Fresh and Thabiso’s relationship has ended. Shwa wonders how Thabiso managed to stay for so long in that marriage with all controversies around DJ Fresh and court cases involving the likes of Ntsiki Mazwai?

Andile Mxakaza and Lady Du also went to Splitsville but then Andile blamed witchcraft for going their separate ways. Lady Du said she was done and wanted to chase her dreams alone. You guys did not even look compatible, so don’t blame it on the witchcraft nonsense when reality finally sinks in.

Ridiculous Story of the Year: This honour must go to Matthew and Sonia Booth for trending with their cheesecake infidelity scandal. Hell, hath no fury like a woman scorned, and social media is where scorned women go to vent.

Sis came prepared from digging up car tracking screenshots to pictures of the infamous Tupperware tub hubby used to gift his delicious, baked cheesecake. Sonia revealed how her husband, Booth, baked a cheesecake, but by the morning, the cake was gone, with not even a slice for the boys. How cruel?

